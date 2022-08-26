Eksaarde murder suspect to remain in custody

On Monday, a man was found badly injured on the Kanondreef in the Eskaarde district of the East Flemish town of Lokeren. He had been shot several times. The man was taken to Ghent University Hospital where he later died. The 39-year-old suspect hid for several hours inside a house on the Kanondreef before giving himself up to police.

The suspected appeared before Dendermonde Magistrates on Friday morning. It was decided that he should remain in custody. His solicitor Jaak Haentjens refuses to give any information about the investigation. Meanwhile, the East Flemish Public Prosecutors’ office has launched an investigation after confidential information relating to the investigation was leaked. They too, will not comment on the case to the press