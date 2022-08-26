Feeling the pinch: Belgian Railways sees energy bill rise by 100 million euro

The rail company’s total energy bill (electricity, gas and oil) is expected to be 100 million euro higher this year than it was in 2020. The NMBS spokesman Dimitri Temmerman told De Standaard that "The energy crisis is having a significant impact on our budget, which was already under pressure due to the coronavirus crisis.”

NMBS says it is taking a raft of measures to save as much energy as possible. For example train drivers are been given training in economical energy efficient driving techniques. The renewal of the company’s fleet is also helping the company save energy as the newer trains are more energy efficient than the rail company’s older trains.

Nevertheless, "These measures will never be able to compensate for the additional costs linked to the increase in energy prices. This is why were are currently in talks with the Federal Government to examine what needs to be done to respond to the current situation", Mr Temmerman said.

It is not yet clear whether higher energy costs will also have an impact on ticket prices for travelers. "Nothing has been decided yet regarding this. We are looking into the various options”, the NMBS spokesman said.