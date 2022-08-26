Ieper is ready to deal with any trouble from far-right groups at the site of a banned music festival

The municipal authorities in Ieper revoked the licence for the Frontnacht festival after it emerged that some of the bands that were due to perform there have links to fascist and neo-Nazi organisations.

Mayor Talpe says that extra police officers will be deployed in and around the town on Saturday. “We hold daily meetings with the police that make a risk analysis and there is a new report from (the threat analysis organ) OCAD. There is currently talk of an average-sized potential gathering probably on Saturday. We are on high alert”.

The Mayor of Ieper is keen to stress that disturbances to public order will not be tolerated. Ms Talpe doesn’t rule out arrests being made “If it becomes clear that the intent is to cause trouble”. Although she won’t say how many police officers will be deployed on Saturday, she does say that there will be “enough” police to act if this proves necessary. .



The organisers of the IJzerwake have called on people to go to Ieper on Sunday and not to go there on Saturday. Ms Talpe told VRT News that “We hope that this will have an effect”.