Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalised falls below 1,000
The public health Science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show further falls in the number of new infections registered and in the number of hospitalisations and deaths.
During the week from 16 to 22 August an average of 1,947 people tested positive for coronavirus each day this is 14% down on the 7-day average for the previous week. During the same period an average of 8,300 PCR tests for coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is 5% more than during the previous week. Of those tested 24.8% tested positive for coronavirus.
The basic reproduction rate (R0) for coronavirus is up slightly and now stands at 0.86. This means that every 100 people with coronavirus infect a further 86 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the past 7 days (19 to 25 August) an average of 71 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised in Belgium each day. This is 19% down on the average for the previous week. This figure includes only those hospitalised specifically due to the ill-effects of COVID-19.
There are currently 965 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals, a fall of 18% on this time last week. This figure includes all patients with COVID-19, including those initially admitted for other ailments that subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.
Of those hospitalised 68 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. This is down 23% on a week ago. During the week from 16 to 22 August an average of 8 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic 32,496 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.