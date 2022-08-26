Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalised falls below 1,000

During the past 7 days (19 to 25 August) an average of 71 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised in Belgium each day. This is 19% down on the average for the previous week. This figure includes only those hospitalised specifically due to the ill-effects of COVID-19.

There are currently 965 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals, a fall of 18% on this time last week. This figure includes all patients with COVID-19, including those initially admitted for other ailments that subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.

Of those hospitalised 68 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. This is down 23% on a week ago. During the week from 16 to 22 August an average of 8 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic 32,496 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.