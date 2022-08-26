Over and out for Antwerp, Conference League group stage for RSC Anderlecht and KAA Gent

A penalty shootout was needed to see RSC Anderlecht qualify for the Conference League. Young Boys Bern’s Elia scored the only goal of the evening on 27 minutes. With Anderlecht a goal up from the first leg this made for an aggregate score of 1-1 and the tie was decided by a penalty shootout.

The Anderlecht keeper Hendrik Van Crombrugge (photo above) was the hero of the hour, stopping now fewer than three spot kicks to see Anderlecht qualify for the group stage of a European competition (albeit the third tier) for the first time in 4 years.