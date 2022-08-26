Over and out for Antwerp, Conference League group stage for RSC Anderlecht and KAA Gent
Three Belgian teams were in action in the qualifying stage for this this season’s Europa League and Conference League competitions on Thursday’s evening. Despite starting in a favorable position after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Istanbul last Thursday, Royal Antwerp FC have failed to make it through to the group stage of this season’s UEFA Conference League.
The Great Old were beaten 1-3 at home by the Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir. Antwerp’s only goal of the night came from Frey on 57 minutes. Özcan open the scoring for the Turks on 9 minutes. Second half goals from Okaka Chuka on 59 minutes and Aleksic on 84 minutes made for a full-time score of 1-3 to Basaksehir on the night.
Anderlecht through on penalties
A penalty shootout was needed to see RSC Anderlecht qualify for the Conference League. Young Boys Bern’s Elia scored the only goal of the evening on 27 minutes. With Anderlecht a goal up from the first leg this made for an aggregate score of 1-1 and the tie was decided by a penalty shootout.
The Anderlecht keeper Hendrik Van Crombrugge (photo above) was the hero of the hour, stopping now fewer than three spot kicks to see Anderlecht qualify for the group stage of a European competition (albeit the third tier) for the first time in 4 years.
Consolation prize for KAA Gent
A performance that fell well short of expectations saw KAA be beaten 2-0 by Omonia Nicosia on Thursday evening.
The Cypriots also beat the 2022 Belgian Cup Winners in Ghent by 2 goals to 0 last Thursday, making for a 4-0 aggregate win for Omonia. AA Gent will now play in the group stage of the Conference League rather than in the Europa League.
Our teams in Europe
4 Belgian teams will be competing in the group stages of European Competition this season.
Champions League: Club Brugge
Europa League: Union Saint-Gilloise
Conference League: KAA Gent and RSC Anderlecht