Several Antwerp police officers sacked for using drugs says city’s Mayor
In an interview with the daily ‘Gazet van Antwerpen’ the Mayor of Antwerp Bart De Wever has said that several police officers in the city have been caught using drugs. As the man with political responsibility for policing and security in Antwerp, Mr De Wever has had to dismiss the officers concerned from the Antwerp Local Police Service. The police union NSPV also recognises that there are issues with drug-use within the ranks of the police service. NSVP’s Luc Goos told VRT News that “It starts with a joint, but sometimes ends up with officers offering assistance to those involved in the world of drugs”.
In a long interview with ‘Gazet Van Antwerpen’ the Mayor of Antwerp Bart De Wever (Flemish nationalist) said that he "is having to sack one police officer rafter another because they have been caught using drugs”.
We have translated a longer extract from the interview that helps put the above quote into context.
"Cocaine is present in the world of business, the legal profession, the cultural sector, in the media and in politics. And yes, also within my party. I think that this is a cause for concern, but I feel that I am more and more alone in taking this view. I am having to sack police officers one after another because they have been caught using substances. Yes, one after another. Sometimes you give them a second chance by imposing disciplinary measures, but I can tell you that the results of this are devastatingly negative. Most of these people are back within a year to be sacked. So, I question the story that cocaine use can be kept under control perfectly well”.
Mr De Wever was not available for an interview with VRT News. However, in an interview with VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’ the police union NSPV confirmed that the number of disciplinary procedures against police officers caught using drugs is on the increase.
NSPV’s Luc Goos told VRT News that “It is difficult to get a full picture. There are cases among our members and also among menbers of other unions and there are people whose cases don’t go through a union. Unfortunately, here we are just following a trend in society as a whole”.
Mr Goos told VRT News that many police officers that are caught using drugs are given a second chance "If their drug-use is not problematic”. “But unfortunately, we often see that they don’t take the second chance that they have been offered and that they start using again. Then there is no pardon and they are sacked”.
"Often these cases are linked to other cases. Smoking a joint once is one thing, but sometimes this degenerates into dealing drugs at a party or even assisting those involved in organised crime by, for example, looking things up in the police database. Those kinds of people cannot remain within the police”.
More stringent checks
The involvement of organised crime is a growing problem. “More checks are now made on searches made in the police database to check whether these were necessary. Who has looked up who is monitored. More intrusive investigations where police officers' telephones are bugged also serve to bring this to the fore. This kind of investigation is always followed by the dismal of the person concerned”.
This is all very damaging for the image of the police. However, Mr Goes is keen to stress that only a very small minority of police officers are involved with drugs. "It is a great shame that this very small minority tarnishes the image of the whole police service”.