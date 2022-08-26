Several Antwerp police officers sacked for using drugs says city’s Mayor

In a long interview with ‘Gazet Van Antwerpen’ the Mayor of Antwerp Bart De Wever (Flemish nationalist) said that he "is having to sack one police officer rafter another because they have been caught using drugs”.

We have translated a longer extract from the interview that helps put the above quote into context.

"Cocaine is present in the world of business, the legal profession, the cultural sector, in the media and in politics. And yes, also within my party. I think that this is a cause for concern, but I feel that I am more and more alone in taking this view. I am having to sack police officers one after another because they have been caught using substances. Yes, one after another. Sometimes you give them a second chance by imposing disciplinary measures, but I can tell you that the results of this are devastatingly negative. Most of these people are back within a year to be sacked. So, I question the story that cocaine use can be kept under control perfectly well”.

Mr De Wever was not available for an interview with VRT News. However, in an interview with VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’ the police union NSPV confirmed that the number of disciplinary procedures against police officers caught using drugs is on the increase.

NSPV’s Luc Goos told VRT News that “It is difficult to get a full picture. There are cases among our members and also among menbers of other unions and there are people whose cases don’t go through a union. Unfortunately, here we are just following a trend in society as a whole”.

Mr Goos told VRT News that many police officers that are caught using drugs are given a second chance "If their drug-use is not problematic”. “But unfortunately, we often see that they don’t take the second chance that they have been offered and that they start using again. Then there is no pardon and they are sacked”.

"Often these cases are linked to other cases. Smoking a joint once is one thing, but sometimes this degenerates into dealing drugs at a party or even assisting those involved in organised crime by, for example, looking things up in the police database. Those kinds of people cannot remain within the police”.