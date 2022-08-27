4 in 10 elementary schools short of teachers just days before the start of the school year

Some teachers have medical reasons, while others are giving it up due to the elevated work pressure. Walentina Cools, who is at the helm of the Education Unit of the Cities and Municipalities, says that teachers have more choice due to the high number of vacancies. They often opt for a job with better working conditions and less work pressure.

The Flemish vocational training service VDAB has some 3,000 vacancies for teachers in kindergartens, elementary and secondary schools at present, which is more than double the number of 2019. A poll conducted among 181 Flemish and Brussels schools revealed that 4 in 10 schools still have vacancies. "Even full-time vacancies can't get filled now, which is a real source of concern", says Cools.

On top of that, schools have to cope with the problem of last-minute cancellations of teachers who had actually said they would start. "I have been a teacher for 10 years. But I lost my motivation last year, despite the fact that I really like teaching", Lien told the VRT. "Work pressure is high and we can't count on a lot of sympathy." Teachers claim that the work never stops, and that they go home with a lot of work after working hours.