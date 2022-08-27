Open letter to keep another two nuclear reactors open longer, but Engie says "no"

Doel 3 and Tihange 2 are scheduled to close in September this year and February next year respectively following the law on the nuclear phase-out in Belgium. However, employees working at the nuclear plants have written an open letter to the federal government proposing to keep them open until after the winter of 2025-2026.

One trades union source says the letter enjoys broad support among the staff, another source says the support varies. "We finally want to speak out. We are very concerned about about the deepening energy crisis in this war, and we are ready to make our contribution to have an answer to the Russian aggression with clean energy", one passage reads.

Doel 3 and Tihange 2 are the two nuclear reactors which showed cracks in the past. They had to be put offline for maintenance works as a result, but staff say this problem can be tackled. The youngest nuclear reactors in Belgium, Doel 4 and Tihange 3, will stay open longer because of the energy crisis.

But the scenario of four reactors staying open longer, is not so probable, despite the International Energy Agency (IEA) having made the same suggestion before. The French energy suppliers Engie have said that "it is impossible to extend the lifetime of the two reactors because of technical and safety reasons."