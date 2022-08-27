Belgium to demand more clarity from Britain on waste water issue

Recently, pollution warnings were issued for dozens of beaches in England and Wales. Apparently, water companies had pumped untreated sewage water into the North Sea. Normally, this is only allowed under very special circumstances, e.g. during periods of heavy rainfall, but there are fears that it has happened more often recently. It is believed that Britain may have done it more often since Brexit.

The issue has sparked major concerns in the Hauts-de-France region in Northern France, and also in Belgium. Xavier Bertrand, the president of the Hauts-de-France region, is talking about "an ecological disaster that has become worse since Brexit".

The Flemish Environmental Agency which monitors water quality (VMM) told the VRT that there are no problems with the quality of swim water at the Belgian coast so far.

However Vincent Van Quickenborne is not amused and wants an explanation from across the Channel. "The rules are very clear: whether you are a member of the European Union or not, the discharging of polluted water should have no impact on water quality and on marine ecology. I have asked my administration to look into this and to contact the authorities in the United Kingdom on Monday."