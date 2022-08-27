"Worldwide revolution": Belgian scientists develop an improved treatment for heart failure

Cardiologist and professor Wilfried Mullens and his team have conducted pioneering research into a better treatment for heart failure - when the heart is unable to pump enough blood around the body. Organs and tissues don't get enough blood as a result.

There are different stages of heart failure, but the symptoms usually include shortness of breath, feeling tired most of the time, feeling exhausted during exercise or feeling light-headed.

Patients can have swollen legs or ankles, or may develop pulmonary edema which includes fluid in the lungs that hampers the lung function. In Belgium, an estimated 200,000 people are diagnosed with an acute form of the disease each year. "Patients usually complain about a major shortage of breath or swollen legs", explains professor Mullens of Hasselt university (UHasselt) and the hospital "Ziekenhuis Oost-Limburg" in Genk, Limburg province.