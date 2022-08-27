"Worldwide revolution": Belgian scientists develop an improved treatment for heart failure
Belgian scientists have developed an improved treatment for heart failure. A nationwide study in 27 hospitals in Belgium revealed that a combination of diuretics works better for patients with serious heart problems than existing treatments. "This is a revolution in the treatment of acute heart failure", says the team of professor Wilfried Mullens, "we will be able to help millions of people worldwide".
Cardiologist and professor Wilfried Mullens and his team have conducted pioneering research into a better treatment for heart failure - when the heart is unable to pump enough blood around the body. Organs and tissues don't get enough blood as a result.
There are different stages of heart failure, but the symptoms usually include shortness of breath, feeling tired most of the time, feeling exhausted during exercise or feeling light-headed.
Patients can have swollen legs or ankles, or may develop pulmonary edema which includes fluid in the lungs that hampers the lung function. In Belgium, an estimated 200,000 people are diagnosed with an acute form of the disease each year. "Patients usually complain about a major shortage of breath or swollen legs", explains professor Mullens of Hasselt university (UHasselt) and the hospital "Ziekenhuis Oost-Limburg" in Genk, Limburg province.
Acute heart failure is a serious issue: patients have a 60 percent chance of either dying in the months following hospitalisation or having to return to hospital at a later stage. It can be caused by a high blood pressure, myocarditis (inflammation of the heart tissue) or heart rhythm disorder among other things.
How does it work?
However, there is good news. A combination of different existing types of diuretics can improve treatment in a substantial way, professor Mullens and his team discovered during research that involved over 500 patients in 27 different hospitals.
Patients treated with lisdiuretica as well as acetazolamide had a 46 percent higher chance to get rid of the excessive fluids in their organs or tissues after 3 days, compared to other patients that had been treated in the classical manner in combination with a placebo. It is the first time that this has been shown in a clinical study, says Mullens.
Moreover, the diuretic Acetazolamide is no longer patented. "It is very cheap, safe and easy to administer", says Mullens. "This will help millions of people worldwide. It is a revolution in the treatment of acute heart failure."
The study has been published in the New England Journal of Medicine and will also be presented at the European Congress of Cardiology in Barcelona today, the world's biggest cardiology congress.