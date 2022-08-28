The 100 metres sprint in central Brussels!
People had the chance to take part in a 100 metres sprint event on the De Brouckèreplein in central Brussels yesterday. The event was open to everyone and each runner received a certificate with an official time. The fastest times won a free ticket for the upcoming Van Damme Memorial athletics meeting.
The event was organised one week before the Ivo Van Damme Memorial, the prestigious athletics event that takes place in Brussels next Friday.
The Brussels alderman for Sport, Benoit Hellings (Francophone greens) also took part. "It is necessary to take some physical exercise. I am a cyclist though, so I won't win this. (...) It is a good way to let youngsters engage in sports."
100 metres runner Kobe Vleminckx was also present. He took his children with him. "It is nice to show them how pleasant sport can be."