The 100 metres sprint in central Brussels!

The event was organised one week before the Ivo Van Damme Memorial, the prestigious athletics event that takes place in Brussels next Friday.

The Brussels alderman for Sport, Benoit Hellings (Francophone greens) also took part. "It is necessary to take some physical exercise. I am a cyclist though, so I won't win this. (...) It is a good way to let youngsters engage in sports."

100 metres runner Kobe Vleminckx was also present. He took his children with him. "It is nice to show them how pleasant sport can be."