Belgian F1 Grand Prix to take place next season as well
The Belgian Formula 1 race in Spa-Francorchamps will take place next year after all. This was confirmed by the organisation before the start of this year's edition. The future of the race in the longer term, after 2023, remains uncertain.
No details have been revealed yet. It is possible that in the longer term, Francorchamps will have a round-robin scheme with other Grand Prix organisers, as there are increasingly more candidates.
The Walloon Economy Minister Willy Borsus is happy with the decision: "This event is of crucial importance for Wallonia. Our region and our legendary circuit will be in the spotlights once again."
Max Verstappen pleases Dutch fans
This year's edition was won by Dutchman Max Verstappen, to the delight of tens of thousands of Dutch fans that had flocked to the Belgian Ardennes. The defending World Champion, who has a Belgian mother and a Dutch father, had to start as number 14 in the start grid, but caught one rider after another in a real demonstration on one his favourite circuits. There were about 100,000 spectators in Francorchamps.