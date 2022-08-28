Future looks bright for Belgian cycling, as Cian Uijtdebroeks (19) wins "Tour de France for youngsters"

Uijtdebroeks had won the Friday stage on the gruelling Col de la Madeleine and also yesterday's stage ending in the mountain resort of La Toussuire.

The 19-year-old controlled today's final stage, which included the high mountain pass Col de l'Iseran in the French Alps, maintaining his yellow jersey in style. The last stage was won by Italy's Lorenzo Milesi, who was part of an early breakaway. He defeated Belgium's Alex Segaert.

Uijtdebroeks is riding for the German team of BORA-hansgrohe. A whole lot of teams were trying to sign him a couple of years ago, but he eventually chose BORA as he felt good with the programme the team had to offer him, with ample time to grow and become a top rider.

Uijtdebroeks is from Hannut in Liège province, on the edge between Wallonia and Flanders, and is perfectly bilingual. He will try to follow in the footsteps of Remco Evenepoel, another Belgian top talent in cycling who is presently trying to win the Tour of Spain.