Night Run takes joggers on a special course through Leuven
Leuven's night run took joggers on a special course through the city last night. The course included (in order of appearance) the local theatre, the court house and the university library.
The city run takes place once every year, and had some 3,000 runners taking part, including families with children. Participants had the choice between 4 and 10 kilometres.
Due to corona, the course did not include any special buildings in the past two years, but organisers made up for that in the latest edition.
