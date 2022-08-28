Consultative Committee next Wednesday to discuss energy crisis: what is on the table to keep bills affordable?

It was the Flemish socialist leader Conner Rousseau who had demanded that the Consultative Committee come together, considering the urgency of the situation. Yesterday, gas prices on the international markets were 12 times up on the year. The average day price was 339 euros per kilowatt hour, compared to 27 euros one year ago.

An average family using gas for heating as well, consumes about 17 megawatt hour per year. However, people's bills also include taxes and extra costs for transport.

"We have no more time to lose. Winter is coming, the bills should become affordable. We need to work together on all levels and across party boundaries", Rousseau said.