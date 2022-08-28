Consultative Committee next Wednesday to discuss energy crisis: what is on the table to keep bills affordable?
Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) has announced a Consultative Committee to discuss the deepening energy crisis, following a suggestion by the Flemish socialist leader Conner Rousseau. The different governments of Belgium will come together at 3 p.m. next Wednesday to find ways to lower the energy bill for households. Different options are on the table.
It was the Flemish socialist leader Conner Rousseau who had demanded that the Consultative Committee come together, considering the urgency of the situation. Yesterday, gas prices on the international markets were 12 times up on the year. The average day price was 339 euros per kilowatt hour, compared to 27 euros one year ago.
An average family using gas for heating as well, consumes about 17 megawatt hour per year. However, people's bills also include taxes and extra costs for transport.
"We have no more time to lose. Winter is coming, the bills should become affordable. We need to work together on all levels and across party boundaries", Rousseau said.
Last week, Alexander De Croo had told reporters that "the coming five to ten winters will be difficult", although he didn't announce any measures. De Croo has accepted Rousseau's suggestion and will convene the Committee "in the short run" (an exact date still has to be announced).
"We will look into ways to protect the people as well as possible," De Croo said. "We know this crisis may take a long time, so we also need to look at how we can make sure people use as little energy as possible." So what are the options, and wat does Alexander De Croo say about this?
Possible ways to stop the price hike include:
- An accord on a European level to put a maximum price on energy. Belgium hopes this can be done within the EU, since it is deemed "almost impossible" to get it done on a national level. However, PM De Croo told VRT NWS that "if it can't be done on an international level, we will look into options within Belgium. But bear in mind that this will have a smaller impact." The cabinet of federal Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten calculated that a European accord could allow an average Belgian household to save 770 euros each year. But this is only when every country takes part.
- Letting energy suppliers pay back part of their gigantic profits. This idea enjoys broad support among the socialists and greens and it was on the table before, but it didn't make it. De Croo: "This something we need to look at, but preferably on a European level since many energy supplier are international companies. But it is true that we have to do something, it is unaccepatble that companies are making huge profits while the people are suffering."
- Extending the existing measures such as a 6 percent VAT rate on electricity and gas, and social schemes for the poorest in society.
- Keeping more nuclear reactors open longer (there are talks of Doel 3 and Tihange 2) to reduce our dependence on gas but this seems technically impossible, at least according to Engie-Electrabel that manages the plants. "In the short run, it is impossible to keep Doel 3 and Tihange 2 (which are due to close in September and in February respectively) open longer. Nuclear reactors simply can't be switched on and off like this. But we can have a look at the middle term. All options are open as far as I am concerned."
- Making sure people have more cash at the end of the month through a tax shift, an idea that Finance Minister Vincent Van Petegem (Christian democrat) (re)launched yesterday. The tax burden in Belgium for working people is extremely high for the moment, this could change thanks to a tax shift.
- Helping people to save money on their energy bill by promoting renovations to their home, through extra grants for energy-saving measures.