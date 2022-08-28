Radical Flemish nationalists demand "a Flemish Republic" at IJzerwake

The IJzerwake had made the headlines over the past weeks as the Frontnacht music festival had been banned. The municipal authorities in Ieper revoked the licence for the Frontnacht festival after it emerged that some of the bands that were due to perform have links with fascist and neo-Nazi organisations.

Measures had been taken to make sure that everything would pass peacefully. The IJzerwake broke away from the other Flemish gathering, the IJzerbedevaart (IJzer Pilgrimage) that remembers the victims of the First World War at the IJzertoren in Diskmuide, 20 years ago. This was because the IJzerbedevaart was deemed not radical enough.

The IJzerwake traditionally calls for Flemish independence. In his speech, president Wim De Wit lamented the "fratricide" between the Flemish parties Vlaams Belang and N-VA (which both claim Flemish nationalist voters, but also criticise one another, editor's note). "Stop this unproductive mutual fight. Together, we have one major goal and that is independence in the form of a Flemish Republic", he said.

There were fears that the event could be disturbed by neo-Nazi of far-right groups but this was not the case.