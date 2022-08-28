Three heavily injured in massive brawl in Kortrijk

The fight took place in the Boederijstraat around 4 o'clock last night. It involved several stabbings.

Police apprehended six suspects, but three of them had to be taken to hospital with heavy inuries, the Kortrijk judicial authorities (West Flanders) said.

The Boederijstraat and the Pijlstraat were cordoned off for foresic research. Local residents were asked to stay inside.