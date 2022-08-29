“Belgium prepared to go it alone on energy price cap”

If the EU fails to cap energy prices the Belgian government will examine all other options Mr De Croo told VRT, though he warned a Belgian cap would have less of an impact and be difficult to implement.

The Belgian government has been a supporter of an EU cap for some time. In February the Belgian energy minister raised the issue with colleagues. PM De Croo repeated the operation in March. EU leaders then agreed to get the European commission to examine this option.

Six months on there is no EU cap and prices have rocketed. PM De Croo says many countries are now convinced of the need of a cap.

“It’s very difficult for a single country to introduce a cap” Mr De Croo notes. “The electricity and gas markets are virtually West European markets. The most efficient way of sorting this, by far, is a European approach. If that fails, we will look at all the options”.

Belgian energy minister Van der Straeten (Flemish green) is in full agreement, though she acknowledges the difficulties: “You wouldn’t start on this in peace time, but these are different times”.

The greens and Flemish socialists are adamant: the excessive profits of energy companies need to be addressed. The Flemish Christian democrats are willing to consider a higher levy on Belgium’s nuclear generator and the possibility of extending the levy to other branches of the industry. PM De Croo told VRT that he had already consulted with the energy and finance ministers with a view to elaborating such a measure that meets EU requirements.