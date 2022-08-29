“Flemish households eyeing 10,000-euro energy bill”

Prices on the leading TTP gas futures market in Amsterdam went through the roof last week. Energy expert Dieter Jong suggests annual gas and electricity bills for everyday families could now top 10,000 euros.

Jong says there are few ways to escape the price hike at present. An investment in solar panels will pay off. Switching to a fixed price energy contract looks challenging. At present only one player, Luminus, is currently offering fixed price contracts and Jong says these will follow the higher wholesale prices in September.

Today the price for natural gas deliveries in September dipped 19% under last week’s high as German gas stocks are being replenished more easily than feared. By the end of September 85% of Germany’s gas storage capacity will be full easing pressure on prices.

But today’s fall in the price says little about the direction the market is heading experts believe. It’s feared the dip is a sigh of relief from a market where prices are irrationally high. Panic has the market in its hold and some parties are willing to pay any price to build up reserves ahead of the European winter. It looks like uncertainty about the future is set to fuel price hikes for some time to come.