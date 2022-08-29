Could Flanders follow the Francophone example and slash the summer holidays?

In return for a shorter summer holiday Francophone pupils will enjoy two two-week half-term breaks in November and February. Seven weeks of lessons are followed by two weeks of holidays.

The debate about the reorganization of the Francophone schoolyear has been dragging on for three decades. The changes now form part of a wider drive to improve the quality of Francophone education.

Tackling inequalities in education is the main focus and the Francophone education minister says a long summer holiday has a negative impact and creates greater inequalities.

Education expert Dirk Van Damme says there is broad agreement among education experts that a long summer break is detrimental to learning. Too many pupils lose knowledge and skills because ties with learning and school are ruptured.

Some children are robust and suffer little damage, but other vulnerable children don’t receive the support from home they require.

Van Damme does add that the summer holidays are not a lost period: children learn many other new things including social and emotional skills, sports and entertainment.

In Flanders the new schoolyear starts on 1 September and runs till the end of June. Education minister Weyts (nationalist) asked the social economic council for Flanders and the Flemish education council for their thoughts. He concluded there was barely support for a change.

Minister Weyts currently wants the education sector to focus on the quality of education and the teacher shortage. He does intend to keep a close eye on developments south of the border.

The Flemish school networks support a shorter summer holiday and changes to the school calendar with an improved spread of holidays.

But a survey among Flemish teachers revealed 80% didn’t support shorter summer holidays out of fears of increased work pressure. The sector points out that school staff often are at work during the first and last weeks of the holidays.

Pupil representatives and youth movements too are not enthusiastic the latter fearing a shortage of camp sites in a shorter summer holiday.