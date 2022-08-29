First school grants on the way

Poverty organisations have been calling for the grant to be paid out earlier for some time now. Today, the grant is awarded automatically. Parents no longer need to apply and that will help to speed up the procedure.

Hilde Crevits (Flemish Christian democrat) is the families minister: “It’s important people receive these extra funds at the time when the expenditure occurs, at the start of the new schoolyear, especially in an age when paying bills is becoming more difficult”.

This year the number of children qualifying has risen by 80,000.

The first batch of payments represents only 60% of the children that qualify. The dossiers of many other children and parents still need to be finalised.

In recent months attention has been given to speeding up the payment process.

“In coming years we will try to do even better” Ms Crevits insists.

In all the parents of around a half a million children will receive the pay-out that varies from just over 100 euros to several thousand euros. In all just under 200 million euros are being paid out in school grants.