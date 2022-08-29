Shrimp is “Fish” of the Year

It’s the 34th time a Fish of the Year is chosen. North Sea shrimps are viewed as one of the highlights of the Flemish cuisine. The Flemish shrimp fishing fleet is a modest one with no more than thirty vessels and not all vessels are at sea day in day out. It’s hoped it will benefit from this year’s VLAM campaign. As you can see in our video Flemish fisheries minister Crevits (Christian democrat) is a shrimp lover but left the peeling to the experts.