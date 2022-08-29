Shrimp is “Fish” of the Year
The Flemish Agro-marketing board, the VLAM, has announced the shrimp is this year’s Fish of the Year. The fact that shrimps are not fish, but crustaceans doesn’t seem to bother the marketeers.
It’s the 34th time a Fish of the Year is chosen. North Sea shrimps are viewed as one of the highlights of the Flemish cuisine. The Flemish shrimp fishing fleet is a modest one with no more than thirty vessels and not all vessels are at sea day in day out. It’s hoped it will benefit from this year’s VLAM campaign. As you can see in our video Flemish fisheries minister Crevits (Christian democrat) is a shrimp lover but left the peeling to the experts.