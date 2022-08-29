Toddler killed on home drive
An eighteen-month-old child is dead after the toddler’s father ran the child down on the family’s own drive. The child was crawling on the drive and the father had failed to notice this.
The accident happened in Lochristi (East Flanders) on Sunday afternoon. The child’s father reversed over the toddler. East Flemish prosecutors have appointed a traffic expert to examine what exactly happened.
On Sunday evening relatives of the bereaved were joined by family friends in staging a vigil.