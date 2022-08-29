Woman apparently falls out of riding camper van

As fortune had it a doctor noticed the driver of a camper with German number plates frantically gesturing to drivers from the hard shoulder of the motorway. The woman’s companion had apparently fallen out of the camper van while it was in motion. The doctor stopped and alerted the emergency services while providing first aid.

The woman had suffered serious head injuries as well as cuts and bruises. She was taken to a hospital in Sint-Niklaas (East Flanders). It’s unclear how the accident happened. Her companion is in a state of shock.