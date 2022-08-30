Average rents top 800 euros in Flanders and 1,100 euros in its capital

The CIB’s Kristophe Thijs believes rents will rise 4.5% this year. This works out at 28 euros extra a month. Thijs identifies big variations between various types of houses. He says terrace houses are on course to see average rents of 900 euros a month by the end of the year due to their scarcity.

Flats represent 70% of the private market of rented accommodation in Flanders. Here the average rent is now just shy of 760 euros. “There are more and more new-builds. Still supply can’t meet demand” says Thijs.

Regional variations persist. Rented accommodation remains cheapest in West Flanders, though the average is now 724 euros a month. Flemish Brabant has the highest rents in Flanders: 961 euros a month on average.

Average rents for flats in the city of Antwerp stand at 984 euros a month. For Leuven the figure is just shy of 900 euros. In Roeselare (West Flanders) you’ll find the cheapest city rents for flats, 637 euros a month on average, while in the nearby seaside resort of Ostend the price is also still reasonable by comparison at 682 euros on average. It’s the only other main city with average rents under 700 euros!

The rented accommodation market in Brussels is dominated by flats: 92%. Here it’s hard to find a flat under 1,000 euros a month. Brussels too shows wide variations depending on the borough. The average in Sint-Pieters-Woluwe is 1,405 euros followed by Elsene 1,321 euros and Ukkel 1,277 euros. Find the cheapest flats in Molenbeek, Anderlecht and Jette. Figures for Koekelberg and Ganshoren are not available.

The Flemish tenants’ organisation Vlaams Huurdersplatform says for years it has been receiving signals to the effect that rents are unsustainable. “For many people the rent is the largest item on the family budget. It’s untenable” notes Joy Verstichele.

The Flemish tenants’ organisation is seeking government action e.g. in the form of general rent subsidies, action of energy prices and more social housing.