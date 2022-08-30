Bottoms up in Stavanger for Mr De Croo and Elon Musk

The conference is one of the biggest gatherings of players in the energy sector. The meeting with Mr Musk hadn’t been planned in advance, but the Belgian leader and the Tesla CEO shared a Belgian beer during the half hour they were together.

“This guy knows an awful lot about innovation. He believes technology can solve everything and I can agree with to quite a degree” Mr De Croo, a former minister for the digital agenda, said. “It was so interesting”.

“For the whole of my life I will remember Elon Musk’s playlist. The music was pretty loud, and the guy has very diverse tastes. There was classical music, Post Malone, Dr. Dre and Blackstreet but also prewar jazz”.

“I’d wanted to ask him to share the playlist with me, but we didn’t get around to it. The relaxed atmosphere, the beer and the music made it a memorable meeting”.