Bottoms up in Stavanger for Mr De Croo and Elon Musk
Belgian premier Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) teamed up with Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, at the ONS energy conference in Stavanger (Norway) on Monday.
The conference is one of the biggest gatherings of players in the energy sector. The meeting with Mr Musk hadn’t been planned in advance, but the Belgian leader and the Tesla CEO shared a Belgian beer during the half hour they were together.
“This guy knows an awful lot about innovation. He believes technology can solve everything and I can agree with to quite a degree” Mr De Croo, a former minister for the digital agenda, said. “It was so interesting”.
“For the whole of my life I will remember Elon Musk’s playlist. The music was pretty loud, and the guy has very diverse tastes. There was classical music, Post Malone, Dr. Dre and Blackstreet but also prewar jazz”.
“I’d wanted to ask him to share the playlist with me, but we didn’t get around to it. The relaxed atmosphere, the beer and the music made it a memorable meeting”.
Mr De Croo also spoke with Norwegian premier Jonas Gahr Store attempting to convince him of the need for a European gas price ceiling to stablise the market and cut prices. “Norwegians have no interest in Europe ending up in the ditch” Mr De Croo said.
Mr Store showed little enthusiasm for the idea of a price cap preferring to warn against the danger of gas supply problems.