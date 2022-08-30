COVID-19 update: fewer than 900 patients in hospital

The average number of people being hospitalised with COVID-19 each day stands at 64 – a fall of 19% on the week. 870 patients in hospital have tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is down 22% on the week.

77 patients with Covid are receiving critical care. The figure is up 5% on the week.

In the week to 26 August on average 1,546 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is down 9% on the week.

8,300 tests were carried out – up 5% on the week. 24.8% of tests came back positive.

On average 7 Covid-related deaths are recorded each day.

32,516 people have died in Belgium since the start of the pandemic.