COVID-19 update: fewer than 900 patients in hospital
Figures from science health institute Sciensano show that 870 people are in hospital with COVID-19. The figure includes people hospitalised for other reasons. The number of new recorded infections is falling. On average 1,546 new cases are being recorded each day. The figure is down 9% on the week. On average 7 deaths a day being linked to the virus.
The average number of people being hospitalised with COVID-19 each day stands at 64 – a fall of 19% on the week. 870 patients in hospital have tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is down 22% on the week.
77 patients with Covid are receiving critical care. The figure is up 5% on the week.
In the week to 26 August on average 1,546 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is down 9% on the week.
8,300 tests were carried out – up 5% on the week. 24.8% of tests came back positive.
On average 7 Covid-related deaths are recorded each day.
32,516 people have died in Belgium since the start of the pandemic.