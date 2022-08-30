Economy

Inflation just shy of 10%

Inflation, the rate at which prices increase, stands at 9.94%.  It means that on average the cost of living is nearly 10% higher than a year ago.  The inflation rate hasn’t been higher in 46 years.  Rising energy prices but also higher prices for food are fuelling inflation.

Colin Clapson

After a slight dip in July prices were once again on the rise in August.  Inflation in July stood at 9.62%.

We have to go back to March 1976 to find a year in which Belgian inflation exceeded the present rate.  Then it stood at 9.96%.

Energy prices have risen 49.81% in only a year.  Electricity is 57.2% more expensive.  Gas is up 106.9%.

Food prices too are on the up with food inflation standing at 9.71%.  Last November year-on-year food inflation totalled no more than 0.47%.  It’s especially bread, cereals, meat, fish, oils and dairy products that have shot up in price.

During the past month the price of a TV, smartphones and headphones all fell.  Men’s clothing and fruit became cheaper too.

