July and August 2022: driest summer months since 1833

Unusually the Met Office has released temporary figures before the month is out. It speaks of “remarkable climatological facts” during August and the 2022 Summer.

The 23mm of rainfall recorded in July and August is the lowest amount ever recorded. It “improves” the record of 25.8mm set in 1921.

During August it only rained on 5 days while the average is 14.3 days with rain.

A wetter June didn’t prevent the meteorological Summer 2022 from going down on record as the driest of the past 3 decades. 110.6mm of rainfall was recorded during the three summer months. The average is 234.2mm. The second driest summer occurred in 2018.

August highs in Ukkel of 20°C and more were recorded every day of the month. Highs of 20°C or more qualify for the term Spring Day. It’s the first time since 1892 that all of August’s days were Spring Days.

This month’s average temperature is expected to reach 19.6°C. The average for the past three decades is 17.9°C. Only August 2018 was hotter with an average temperature of 19.9°C.