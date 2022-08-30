Police seize sex games and erection pills in Antwerp

During a routine patrol police encountered the 59-year-old plying his wares including kamagra pills, a cheap version of Viagra, as well as poppers, a recreational drug that provides a rush or high.

Police recovered around a thousand condoms, 44 bottles of poppers, 99 kamagra pills as well as sex games from the suspect’s car. The Dutchman was attempting to sell his wares to sex workers.

Police seized all the gear and issued charge sheets detailing infringements of the law on ambulant sales and medicines legislation.