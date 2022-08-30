Three lion cubs born at Antwerp Zoo

Tasa last gave birth 14 months ago. Antwerp Zoo is involved in an international breeding project aimed at ensuring the survival of this endangered species. The West and Central African lion is threatened by hunting, poaching and human encroachment of the living areas.

Tasa’s first daughters, Waka, Winta and son Whisker will be sent to another zoo soon. Mature male lions seek leadership over the pride and that could lead to conflicts with the father, 10-year-old Nestor. By having cubs of their own Waka and Winta will be able to create a new branch of the family tree.

This year all animals born at Antwerp Zoo are given names starting with an X. When they are two months old the cubs will get their vaccines and have a chip implanted. Their gender will become clear and the zoo can go in search of African names starting with an X. It will probably be quite a challenge! The public at large will then be able to choose three names from a shortlist.