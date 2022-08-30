Who qualifies for social tariff energy prices?

Households and singles on many benefits including minimum guaranteed income (leefloon) and allowances for people who are mentally or physically challenged all qualify as well as people living in social housing. During the pandemic the federal government temporarily extended the social tariff to people on low income who qualify for the increased refund for health care from the health fund.

The increased refund (verhoogde tegemoetkoming) means you will pay less at the doctor’s, for medicines and when you are hospitalised. Some categories including pensions on low income automatically qualify. Other people on low income need to apply.

It’s estimated that half the people who qualify for the higher reimbursements from the health funds are not getting them because they have failed to apply. This also means they can’t get the social tariff for energy contracts.

Wim Van Lancker is professor social work and social policy at Leuven University: “The government looks for ways to keep costs down for the most vulnerable. The social tariff for energy is one of these methods, but when you see half the people who qualify for the higher refund from the health fund don’t get it, then you see there is a problem”.

It's estimated 70% of the active population in the 18 to 64 age bracket that qualify for higher contributions from the health funds haven’t applied. Among pensioners the figure is 40%.

“We need the higher refund for health care to be awarded automatically as much as possible. The health funds need to be supported so that they immediately see who qualifies but hasn’t applied” says Van Lancker.