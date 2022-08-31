"Government company discharging polluted water into the Schelde"

The refuse water ends up in the River Schelde (Scheldt) directly or via a ditch. The dump is managed by a government company, De Vlaamse Waterweg. Prosecutors are investigating the matter.

Dredging waste and soil removed during clean-up operations often in the form of slush has been ending up at the former clay quarry since 2000 making the dump larger and larger.

When in 2021 an official from the environment inspection discovered levels of uranium, nickel, beryllium and cobalt in excess of permitted amounts in waste water ending up in the River Schelde priority charge sheets were issued and the matter ended up with East Flemish prosecutors.

Experts contacted by VRT say the danger is limited unless these substances are inhaled or ingested. But there are other problems too.

The company stands accused of accepting 23,000 tons of sludge from a West Flemish waste processing company without the necessary licence, a charge it denies. Inspectors speak of negligence as the government company is failing to comply with legislation.

A raft of charge sheets has been issued against the company since 2011.

In a reaction to the charges the company is discharging waste water with excessive levels of uranium and cobalt De Vlaamse Waterweg speaks of historical environmental pollution and put forward an action plan to address the pollution.

East Flemish prosecutors still have to decide which action they will take.