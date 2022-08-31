Governments meet to discuss energy crisis

Belgium’s various governments are responding to spiralling energy costs. The consultative committee was initially set up to resolve conflicts between the various administrations but changed nature during the pandemic when quick and incisive decisions were needed that governments could not take separately.

The energy crisis is different from the pandemic and if further action is required governments are expected to take decisions each on their own level.

Belgian leaders will discuss an energy price cap but the hope is that this can be agreed at the European level. Energy purchases are made by listed companies and not by individual countries and governments can hardly limit the price business is willing to pay for energy.

There are plans to introduce a levy on the excessive profits energy companies are making as a result of the crisis. These funds could then be channelled back to consumers.

The federal government will consider the extension of existing measures e.g. the VAT reduction on gas and electricity as well as the possibility of giving more groups access to the lower social tariff for energy.

Other proposals include a holiday for mortgage payments and offering businesses in difficulty the ability to defer social security payments.

A decision on the extension of life of Belgium’s existing nuclear power stations scheduled for closure is not expected today. The government will formulate proposals next month.

Belgium’s regions possess numerous powers in energy-related fields, but more grants for home insulation or the installation of solar panels won’t help the energy crisis this winter. Flemish levies on energy bills could be axed though.

Political analysts note that the gathering comes rather late in the day and it’s highly debatable whether today’s meeting will bring a swift reduction in energy costs.