Help for struggling households and businesses, a drive to cut energy consumption

Mr De Croo said the federal government had decided to extend the measures already taken to reduce people’s energy bills: the cut in VAT on gas and electricity, lower duty on fuel and heating oil and the decision to allow more people to benefit from the lower social tariff energy prices till the end of March.

The federal PM, the premiers and ministers of the devolved governments will meet employers and unions to discuss which measures need to be taken to help businesses, SMEs and independent professional pay their energy bills.

Talks will also be staged with the financial sector. The government is eager to see people facing difficulty paying energy bills given the opportunity to enjoy a holiday for mortgage payments. PM De Croo said the banks had already offered to provide this facility. The governments also intend to discuss making it easier for people who wish to invest in renewable energy or home insulation to get funding. The devolved administrations already offer considerable opportunities in this field. Mr De Croo said additional opportunities now needed to be created and barriers needed to be pulled down.

In addition to measures to cut fuel bills the governments also believe it’s essential to cut energy consumption. Public authorities will lower the thermostat, reduce the use of air conditioning and lighting in all their buildings. The private sector will be consulted with a view to reducing energy consumption in shops and businesses.

The prime minister believes everybody has a role to play: “Reduce energy consumption and prices will fall and your wallet will benefit too.

Mr De Croo also announced his ambition of extending the levy on excessive profits in the nuclear industry to other energy sectors.

“The nuclear industry’s contribution generates 800 million euros. We want to expand this levy to other companies in the sector and the monies raised will be used to help people including those on middle incomes”.