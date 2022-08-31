All Flemish refuse dumps identified for the first time

The map shows some 2,500 refuse dumps. Many are historical dumps meaning that during the past decades various authorities and businesses identified dumps that are most often no longer in use.

“The past decades have burdened us with countless former dump sites” OVAM told VRT in a documentary to be aired on the Eén channel tonight.

The map shows many of the dumps are concentrated in particular areas, e.g. the area around the port of Antwerp and south of Ghent along the River Schelde. OVAM has no jurisdiction over Brussels.

In addition to the refuse dumps a further 80,000 risk sites have been identified. 12,000 have to be cleaned up. So far this has only happened in a third of cases. The waste company plans to examine all sites by 2028 and complete the clean up by 2036.

“We are tackling ground pollution that stretches back 150 years. It’s not a sprint but a marathon” OVAM’s Jan Verheyen tells VRT’s Pano.

It’s a job entrusted to some 100 Flemish officials.