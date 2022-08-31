Three generations now share birthday

Baby Willem was born on 28 August and shares the same birthday as his father Arno and grandfather Steven. Only very rarely do three generations of one family share the same birthday.

Arno Desmet: “You might start thinking we did this on purpose, but no, my wife suddenly felt a pain and a few hours later Baby Willem was born!”

Willem was born by C-section and is doing well. “He’s got a good appetite, sleeps well and my wife too is recovering grandly. It was a great birthday present for granddad! He hadn’t expected it either. We immediately sent him a photo of Baby Willem with birthday wishes”.

“He couldn’t come round straight away because certain events had been organised for his birthday, but he was at the hospital by the afternoon”.

Arno doesn’t believe sharing his birthday with his father and grandfather will be an issue for Baby Willem: “It will be three times the party and a day that will remain special for the rest of all our lives”.