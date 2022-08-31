Van Uytvanck victorious against Venus Williams

It only took the 26-year-old Belgian, who is ranked 43rd in the world, one hour and 46 minutes to dispatch the 42-year-old American. Venus Williams is a former world number one and won the US Open both in 2000 and 2001.

Van Uytvanck now meets the 21-year-old française Clara Burel in the second round. The Belgian earlier beat Burel, who is ranked 131st in the world, at the Australian Open last year.

Belgium’s Elise Mertens went down to defeat against Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu, while Lorenzo Musetti of Italy dashed the hopes of Belgium’s David Goffin.