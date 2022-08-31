"Windfall tax on energy companies, social tariff extended to lower middle-income families"

The new tax possibly in the form of a ‘contribution’ comes as energy companies are making large profits, while consumers and businesses struggle to pay their bills. The levy will affect most energy producers and suppliers. The government admits it’s a technically very complex dossier. Precise details of the plan will become clear towards the end of September as coalition partners also stage the budget talks. A working party has the job of determining the size of the levy.

The international price of electricity is set by the most expensive generator. Cheaper generators too may also charge the higher price. Generators using gas have seen prices soar. Generators using other, cheaper sources of energy like nuclear energy, solar, wind and biomass too are able to profit from the higher prices gas generators are able to charge due to the sky-high gas price. These producers now face an extra levy.

The plan is to channel funds raised back to struggling consumers. Monies generated will be used to cover the cost of measures to protect consumers from spiralling energy costs and limit the impact on the budget.

The government has also agreed in principle to extend the lower, cheaper social tariff for energy to people on lower middle incomes. Exactly how this will work still needs to be decided.