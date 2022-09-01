2,000 jobs threatened at Makro and Metro stores

The Makro and Metro chain was taken over by the investors of Bronze Properties last June. The new owner got time to think about a new future. Now, it has been announced that he wants a judicial reorganisation. This means that activities of a company can be split, with some being transferred and others stopped.

The Makro supermarkets are making losses while Metro is still making profits. A judge will decide whether or not the request will be accepted. If so, an independent magistrate will look for new investors for certain activities. Other activities may still be stopped. The whole procedure may take several months. If the judge does not accept the request, bankruptcy looms and about 2,000 people will lose their job.

There are 6 Makro stores in Belgium and 11 Metro stores; the latter specialise in catering for the tourism and hospitality industry.