"21% VAT rate on our energy bill never to come back", says minister

However, this does not mean that other types of taxation are excluded. The cabinets of federal Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem (Flemish christian democrat) and Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten (Flemish greens) are working on a so-called excise duties reform. These would be added to the VAT rate - of probably 6 percent - for both electricity and natural gas.

The reason for this is a technical one: excise duties is a type of tax that can be manipulated in an easier way. People investing in sustainable energy, such as solar panels or heat pumps, would enjoy a benefit. It is easier for the taxman to make a difference between big and small consumers, and to differentiate between electricity and gas, the latter being a fossil fuel that will have to abandoned for climate reasons.

If energy prices on the markets are volatile, excise duties can be adapted accordingly to ease the problem for consumers. A similar system was introduced for gasoline and diesel prices at fuel stations.