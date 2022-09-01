Baby dies in crèche in West-Flanders: "Tragic accident", but investigation is underway

The 8-month old baby boy is said to have fallen through his bed. When the baby was found after the accident, it had already passed away.

The police and the judicial authorities have started an investigation into the matter. Was there a problem with the baby bed and was that the cause of death are the main issues.

The private crèche was part of the Ferm network. Ferm - a Catholic women's organisation - says there were never problems with the owner and that it is a tragic accident. The owner has been active in the business for 14 years. She is said to be devastated by what happened, her daughter told the VRT, and has asked for mental help to cope with the situation. The crèche remains closed for the moment.