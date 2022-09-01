Belgian makes it into "America's Got Talent" final with deepfake video - and goes for more in the final

Umé is taking part with his company Metaphysic. He impressed the jury and the audience with a deepfake act in which the male jury members of the show bring the opera piece "Nessun dorma" via artificial intelligence.

Chris Umé and his team performed in the semi-finals on Tuesday in a live show on American television. Jury member Simon Cowell was deeply impressed and said it was "the best act ever" in the programme. Last night, the American public could vote and they steered the Belgian into the final.

In a deepfake video, artificial intelligence allows the makers to give people another face. In this way, they can make it seem as if other people sing or do certain things. Umé and his team performed live on stage, which made it even more special. They impressed the three male jury members - and the other jury members as well.

"Metaphysic" has two weeks now to work out a new act. "We will do something that has never been done before. We will bring back a legendary artist in an unprecedented performance on stage," says Umé who hails from Limburg province in eastern parts of Flanders.