Children return to school on 1 September: this video takes you through time
1 September traditionally marks the start of the new school year in Flanders in kindergartens, elementary schools and secondary schools. 1.2 million children and 165,000 teachers are having their first school day after a long summer holiday, without corona restrictions. For some of the younger children, the new environment implies a tear at the school gate as they have to say goodbye to their mum or dad. This video takes you through time.