Drought Commission asks to prepare "a cascade of measures" to be taken if water levels drop further
No extra measures are needed for the moment, but a go-ahead has been given to prepare a string of measures for Belgium's main waterways. That's the conclusion after the latest meeting of the so-called Drought Commission that looks into the impact of the present drought in Belgium and decides on possible drinking water restrictions.
First the good news: drinking water consumption remains stabile in Flanders. For the moment, there are no problems with drinking water supplies.
At the same time, water levels at Belgium's main rivers have remained more or less stable over the past week. "But we are afraid that they will drop again in the short run", says Bernard De Potter, the president of the Drought Commission. If that happens - and weather forcasters do not expect any structural rainfall in the coming weeks - measures will have to be taken.
The Commission has asked the Flemish Waterway, the company that manages the biggest rivers and canals, to prepare "a cascade of measures" to be taken when water levels would reach a critical point.
This may include that:
- Limits are imposed on transport by ship (this will have further economic consequences)
- The agricultural and industrial sector will have to take less water from the river (this may have serious consequences for the production process)
- Water suppliers Waterlink, which take their water from the Albertkanaal, will also be faced with limits (however, they should still be able to use water from water reservoirs in a first phase, so drinking water supplies in Limburg and Flemish Brabant would not be affected).
- No restictions for households are on the table yet, although experts, water suppliers and the government are asking the public to consume as little water as possible and to refrain from washing your car or sprinkling your garden.
The situation is under control, but only just
The extra measures may have to be taken in the short run, depending on how much rain will fall during the weekend. "The situation is extreme", says hydrologist Patrick Willems (KU Leuven). "The rivers Meuse, Leie and Schelde, which are all crucial for water supplies in Flanders are very low at present. The situation is still under control, but only just."