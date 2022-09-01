Drought Commission asks to prepare "a cascade of measures" to be taken if water levels drop further

First the good news: drinking water consumption remains stabile in Flanders. For the moment, there are no problems with drinking water supplies.

At the same time, water levels at Belgium's main rivers have remained more or less stable over the past week. "But we are afraid that they will drop again in the short run", says Bernard De Potter, the president of the Drought Commission. If that happens - and weather forcasters do not expect any structural rainfall in the coming weeks - measures will have to be taken.

The Commission has asked the Flemish Waterway, the company that manages the biggest rivers and canals, to prepare "a cascade of measures" to be taken when water levels would reach a critical point.

This may include that: