Belgium to get extra monkeypox vaccines from the Netherlands

Until now, there were only 3,220 vaccines available. Too few, and many Belgians tried their luck in France as a result. In autumn, a batch of 30,000 vaccines is expected, but until then Belgium had a problem. This problem seems to ease now with the latest news in mind.

Th Netherlands will not just donate the 1,500 vaccines: Belgium will give them back once the lot has been delivered in autumn. Each dose can be used for several patients, explains Vandenbroucke. "It can be administered just below the skin, instead of deeper in the muscle. Only a smaller dose is needed in this way; we actually need only one fifth of the vaccine."

The extra stock means that the vaccine policy will be extended to certain groups, such as men having sex with other men and who were nursing an STD over the past year.

"We will be able to really strengthen our vaccination campaign", Vandebroucke said. Vaccination centres in Brussels and Antwerp will opened from 12 September. Meanwhile, the surge in the number of new cases seems to have eased, as it hardly climbing anymore.