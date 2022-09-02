Supermarket prices 12% up on the year; mustard, spaghetti and kitchen/toilet paper see biggest hike
A full shopping basket in a Belgian supermarket store will cost you 12 percent more than when you would have bought the same products one year ago, research by the consumers' organisation Test Aankoop has revealed. Mustard, spaghetti and toilet and kitchen paper are among the products which saw the biggest price hike. The general inflation rate in Belgium is "only" around 10 percent.
Test Aankoop compared the prices of about 3,000 products in various supermarket chains and discounters: Albert Heijn, Aldi, Carrefour, Colruyt, Cora, Delhaize and Lidl.
Prices this August were 12.33 percent up on the year. An average family of two people that paid 390 euros for their groceries in August 2021, will now be paying 438 euros.
Top of the bill is mustard, which costs 36 percent more now. This has a specific reason, as mustard seeds are mostly being grown in Russia and the Ukraine. They have become increasingly hard to find as a result.
Some good news for chocolate addicts
If you like to eat spaghetti, you will have noticed that it costs 35 percent more than last year. Other typical grocery products are also high on the list of biggest price hikes: fryer oil (+26%), coffee (+21%), mayonnaise (+21%), flour (+20%), rice (+14%) and strawberry jam (+13%). There is some good news at least for chocolate addicts, as this has become "only" 4 percent more expensive.
Fruit and vegetables are "only" 4 to 5 percent up
Dairy products will cost you 17 percent more on average. Semi-skimmed milk, yogurt, eggs and gouda cheese saw the biggest increase. "Rising milk and energy prices and higher wage costs are to blame", explains Simon November of Test Aankoop. "We expect a further price hike for these products in the coming months as negotiations between Danone and the supermarkets are difficult."
Fish and meat are 17 percent up on average, fruit and vegetables only 4 to 5 percent. However, products involving paper such as kitchen rolls, toilet pater and paper tissues are 33 percent up.
"Higher wages and energy costs"
There is some good news as well. International corn prices dropped by 11.5 percent in July after the accord between the Ukraine and Russia which allowed the export of vast stocks of Ukrainian corn.
"These price drops are not being seen on the shelves just yet," says November. He underlines that many other factors are to blame for the price surge, such as higher wages (due to the automatic indexation of Belgian wages) and soaring energy costs."
Test Aankoop says that as a consumer, it may be interesting to choose another product that you are used to, as a house brand is often a lot cheaper.
Below is a list of the biggest price hikes for individual products: