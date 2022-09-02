Supermarket prices 12% up on the year; mustard, spaghetti and kitchen/toilet paper see biggest hike

Test Aankoop compared the prices of about 3,000 products in various supermarket chains and discounters: Albert Heijn, Aldi, Carrefour, Colruyt, Cora, Delhaize and Lidl.

Prices this August were 12.33 percent up on the year. An average family of two people that paid 390 euros for their groceries in August 2021, will now be paying 438 euros.

Top of the bill is mustard, which costs 36 percent more now. This has a specific reason, as mustard seeds are mostly being grown in Russia and the Ukraine. They have become increasingly hard to find as a result.