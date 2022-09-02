Production of special beers in Belgium threatened due to CO2 shortage

The issue is Alain De Laet, CEO of the Huyghe brewery in Melle (near Ghent) headaches. "We need the carbon dioxide to keep factory pipes oxygen-free and to add it to the beer. Our normal supplier says he was forced to stop deliveries. We can only get fresh supplies if we pay more. The bill would climb from 375,000 euros now to 5 million. This is impossible for us to pay, so if we don't find an agreement we will have to halt production soon."

De Laet will be taking legal action to have his contract honoured. Brouwerij Hyghe manufactures Delirium Tremens and Averbode among other beers.