Production of special beers in Belgium threatened due to CO2 shortage
An increasing shortage of CO₂ or carbon dioxide is impacting on the food sector in Belgium. Some beer brewers are afraid they will have to halt production in the coming days. Among them is brewery Huyghe which manufactures the "Delirium Tremens" beer with the iconic pink elephant. "New prices for CO₂ are 13 times higher. If we don't find an agreement, our beer production will come to a standstill next Tuesday."
The shortage is triggered by the high gas price. CO₂ is a side-product of artificial fertilizer, but manure production has plummeted due to the elevated gas price. CO₂ is thus becoming harder to find, which causes a price hike. Some Flemish breweries are seeing contracts suspended due to these exceptional circumstances. CO₂ prices have seen a 13-fold rise, they say.
CO₂ is used in sodas and beers, but is also needed in the sector of frozen vegetables and dry ice. The latter is important for the transport of vaccines and medicines. CO₂ is also essential to sedate animals before slaughter.
The issue is Alain De Laet, CEO of the Huyghe brewery in Melle (near Ghent) headaches. "We need the carbon dioxide to keep factory pipes oxygen-free and to add it to the beer. Our normal supplier says he was forced to stop deliveries. We can only get fresh supplies if we pay more. The bill would climb from 375,000 euros now to 5 million. This is impossible for us to pay, so if we don't find an agreement we will have to halt production soon."
De Laet will be taking legal action to have his contract honoured. Brouwerij Hyghe manufactures Delirium Tremens and Averbode among other beers.
Oudenaarde's Roman brewery facing similar problems
Carlo Roman of Oudenaarde's Roman brewery is facing similar problems. "We have enough CO₂ left to keep production going until next Friday." Roman manufactures beers like Ename, Sloeber and Adriaen Brouwer.
Carlo Roman says "we still have some stocks left. But this situation should not continue for too long, otherwise we will have a shortage. I am afraid we will have to raise prices in autumn because apart from CO₂, raw material prices for malt and hops have also gone up."
Brewers' Federation concerned
Krishan Maudgal of the Belgian Brewers' Federation is worried. "For the moment, the problems only concern a handful of breweries which depend on this one CO₂ supplier. But what if more suppliers will follow? It would have major consequences, and not only for brewers."