Corona figures keep improving: 776 patients left in Belgian hospitals - new vaccination campaign about to kick off
The total number of corona patients in Belgian hospitals has dropped below the mark of 800 as figures keep improving. 58 Covid patients are in intensive care. However, as there are fears that the autumn and winter season may bring more cases, a new vaccination campaign is about to be started.
Over the past seven days, 59 Covid patients had to be taken to hospital each day on average. This is a 17 percent drop on the week.
The total number of corona patients in Belgian hospitals stands at 776 now, which is 19 percent down on the week. 58 of them are in a bad way and are staying in intensive care units, which is a slight rise on the week. The number of daily corona deaths stands at five.
Each day, 1,470 new cases are being reported, a drop of 25 percent on the week. The reproduction figure has shrunk to 0.88 meanwhile. Any R-value below 1 means that the epidemic is losing ground.
The graphics below show the total number of Covid patients in hospital (dark blue curve) and the number of daily hospital admissions (bottom). The time line starts in April 2020 on the left.
Gearing up for a new vaccination campaign
Preparations are being made for a new vaccination campaign, which kicks off on 12 September. The booster jab is strongly recommended for all those aged above 65. They will be the first to receive an invitation, with the rest of the adult population following in waves from old to young.
For those aged between 18 and 65, the booster jab has been labelled as "an offer which they are free to accept or to refuse" except for people who are more at risk.