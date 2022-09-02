Corona figures keep improving: 776 patients left in Belgian hospitals - new vaccination campaign about to kick off

Over the past seven days, 59 Covid patients had to be taken to hospital each day on average. This is a 17 percent drop on the week.

The total number of corona patients in Belgian hospitals stands at 776 now, which is 19 percent down on the week. 58 of them are in a bad way and are staying in intensive care units, which is a slight rise on the week. The number of daily corona deaths stands at five.

Each day, 1,470 new cases are being reported, a drop of 25 percent on the week. The reproduction figure has shrunk to 0.88 meanwhile. Any R-value below 1 means that the epidemic is losing ground.

The graphics below show the total number of Covid patients in hospital (dark blue curve) and the number of daily hospital admissions (bottom). The time line starts in April 2020 on the left.