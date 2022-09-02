Jan Vertonghen (ex-Tottenham) seduced by Anderlecht

Jan Vertonghen was born in Sint-Niklaas but spent almost his entire career abroad. After a spell with Germinal Beerschot, he moved to Dutch football greats Ajax when he was only 16. He later moved to London to play for Tottenham Hotspur between 2012 and 2020.

Anderlecht hope he can guide younger players on the pitch and help out Anderlecht's defence with his experience. Vertonghen moved to Benfica after Tottenham, but he barely played in Lisbon this season so far. Vertonghen boasts a record 139 caps for the Belgian national team.

The deal was finalised just before the game between Anderlecht and AA Gent yesterday. Gent took it 0-1 in the Lotto Park after a balanced game. A thundering Hugo Cuypers penalty made the difference for the Buffaloes, who are now 5th in the rankings. Anderlecht have lost 3 of their 6 games so far in the domestic league and are only 7th.

Anderlecht have secured European football this season after several years without. They will take part in the Conference League.